Shaquille O'Neal helps front reward money in deadly Georgia police shooting

A Georgia police officer who was shot while in the line of duty died of his wounds Monday evening, and a $60,000 reward, partially donated by retired NBA player Shaquille O’Neal, has been put up to find the suspect.

Officer Paramhans Desai, 38, was shot while responding to a domestic violence dispute at a McDonough home on Nov. 4. at 6 p.m. McDonough is about 30 miles south of Atlanta.

The officer tried to detain 22-year-old Jordan Jackson, who is accused of pulling away, producing a handgun, shooting the officer multiple times, driving away in a white car, Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in a press conference Friday.

Desai died at Monday at 9:55 p.m. with his family by his side, the Henry County Police Department said in a news release.

He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Officer Paramhans Desai. (Henry County Police Department)

“Officer Desai continues to serve, even in his passing, by donating multiple organs which will save numerous lives. Please continue to keep Officer Desai’s family in your thoughts and prayers through this terrible tragedy,” the department said in a statement.

A manhunt has been ongoing for Jackson, who is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer. He is considered, "armed and dangerous," according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. That charge is expected to be upgraded to murder.

“So Mr. Jackson, whatever hole you’re in, I assure you we’re coming to find you, we will place you in custody and we will bring you to justice,” Scandrett said Friday.

There’s a $60,000 reward for information on Jackson’s whereabouts — $5,000 of which was donated by O’Neal, Scandrett said. O'Neal is a resident of Henry County and was named the director of community relations for the sheriff’s office earlier this year.

Of the reward money, $10,000 was offered by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, $10,000 from the U.S. Marshals Service and $5,000 from Crime Stoppers Atlanta. On Tuesday, the Henry County Police Department added $30,000 to the pot, bringing the total reward to $60,000.

Jackson is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 165 pounds. He fled the scene in a white 2016 Honda Civic with Georgia license plate RXF0384.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.