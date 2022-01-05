Shardell Jackson shot another man three times. He's sentenced to 21-plus years for attempted murder.

Shawnee County District Judge Cheryl Rios sentenced Topekan Shardell Shakur Jackson Tuesday to 21 years, one month in prison for attempted first-degree murder linked to his having shot Khalil Austin three times in March 2020 in Topeka.

Austin survived after being shot near S.E. 11th hand Locust, said District Attorney Mike Kagay.

He said Austin had been walking home when Jackson, who is 20, pulled up in a car, drew a handgun and began shooting at him as he ran away. Eleven shell casings were found at the scene.

Jackson was arrested a few hours latter at his mother's home, Kagay said.

Topeka police also received help from neighbors, who captured the incident on surveillance video from a nearby home, he said.

After a three-day trial, a Shawnee County District Court jury last June convicted Jackson of one felony count each of attempted premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated battery and the criminal discharge of a firearm.

Rios sentenced Jackson Tuesday to one year in prison for the criminal discharge of a firearm. She ordered him to serve that sentence at that same time as his sentence for first-degree murder, court records show.

Rios vacated Jackson's conviction for aggravated battery because he had been charged with that crime in the alternative in case jurors concluded he wasn't guilty of attempted murder, those records said.

The case was investigated by the Topeka Police Department and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Roger Luedke and Assistant Deputy District Attorney Brandon Farnham.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topekan who shot man three times sentenced to 21-plus years in prison