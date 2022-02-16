Shards of broken glass cut firefighter’s face when shots fired in Ravenswood Manor

An off-duty firefighter driving home from work was cut by broken glass when someone fired shots in the Ravenswood Manor neighborhood Wednesday morning.

An assailant in a car opened fire about 6:30 a.m. while the firefighter, 37, was driving in the 2900 block of West Montrose Avenue, said police and Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

At least one bullet hit the glass on his car, shattering it and causing cuts to his face.

“It wasn’t serious,” Merritt said of the injury. “He was treated and released from Swedish Covenant Hospital.”

The shooter fled in an unknown direction and no arrests have been reported.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.

