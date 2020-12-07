Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 42/2020 – 7 DECEMBER 2020
On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
Average purchase price
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
57,406
670.82
38,509,164.79
30 November 2020
7,000
653.60
4,575,202.10
1 December 2020
7,000
652.39
4,566,728.60
2 December 2020
5,943
652.58
3,878,297.80
3 December 2020
7,000
653.55
4,574,845.80
4 December 2020
6,952
667.67
4,641,663.39
Accumulated under the program
91,301
665.34
60,745,902.48
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 573,796 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
