Share Your Christmas: Families grapple with car repairs, health challenges

No. 1: Car repairs pinch Scout family's budget

In the midst of her busy and complicated schedule, this mother paused to tell Share Your Christmas about her four children. The older three — a girl, 17, and boys 16 and 8 — are all involved in Scouts of America, and her 16-year-old will soon earn his Eagle badge. Even her 3-year-old daughter is convinced she should be a Scout, so to make her feel included, her 8-year-old brother’s Cub Scout den has given her a Lion scarf and included her in some of their activities. Meanwhile, the older two children also stay busy competing on archery and swim teams at their high school.

During school hours, Mother tries to work at least 20 hours a week as a delivery driver. However, car repairs have become a major financial problem: She has had to postpone a mortgage payment to afford them. Not only does she need the car for work and driving the children to activities, but frequent trips to St. Louis medical specialists are a necessity: All four children have neurofibromatosis.

These financial circumstances mean no extra funds for Christmas gifts.

Gifts lists for the older children include Lego sets and board games. The 3-year-old girl likes any animal, so a Lego horse training set, Paw Patrol movie, and Little Live Pets puppy are on her list. Clothing is needed, and the high-schoolers would prefer gift cards so they can select their own shirts or jeans. If a donor would like to include some family gifts, Mother said bath towels are needed, while a gift card for gas or food would help with the out-of-town trips.

No. 2: Dad prioritizes daughter after premature birth, loss of mom

When his daughter was born prematurely, Dad said he immediately decided his goal was to provide her with whatever she needed to thrive. During the pregnancy, her mother had been diagnosed with cancer; as a result, their daughter, born at 25 weeks and only 1 pound, 7 ounces, had a long stay in a neonatal intensive care unit before she could come home.

Unfortunately, Mom’s cancer progressed after that, and she died when their daughter was only seven months old. Meanwhile, Dad quit work to care for both his daughter and wife.

Now 4 and a preschooler, his little girl is overcoming developmental delays caused by her prematurity. She still needs a feeding tube at times, yet she is slowly beginning to eat soft foods. Dad spends his days helping her learn to speak more clearly as she also learns numbers and colors and develops coordination by drawing and coloring. “I’m an older, single Dad, and my goal now is to show her as much love and attention as possible,” he wrote.

Not accustomed to making a gift list for his daughter, he hesitated to ask for toys yet eventually told Share Your Christmas that a bicycle with training wheels could help his daughter with balance and coordination. Also, new Monster Jam trucks and Blaze racetrack vehicles to replace the ones she has worn out are on his list for her — not to mention gift suggestions like a new Mega Blocs set or anything featuring Minnie Mouse. “She’s just a sweet little girl and very easy to please,” Dad said.

No. 3: Older gentleman thankful for small things

“Sweet, patient, and always thankful” are all words his caregivers use to describe this older gentleman. Growing up in a small Missouri town, he enjoyed playing softball with friends; later, he married and supported his family as a dishwasher in a restaurant. Now, he says he is ready to relax, eat and let someone else wash the dishes.

A shirt, sweatpants and tennis shoes are on his Christmas gift wish list. He would also like sodas, coloring books, colored pencils and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

No. 4: Woman who is "sunshine" of care center

Growing up in southwest Missouri, this older woman lived in several small towns before she became a busy mother, raising three children while working as a stocker at a Springfield grocery store. A teenage volleyball player who went on to play other sports as an adult, she still has a competitive spirit — and enjoys trying to win care center games of bingo and pop toss.

Her caregivers describe her as “the sunshine of the center, soft-spoken and always smiling.”

A pull-on red hoodie, black skid-proof shoes, cream soda, and M & M’s are on her gift list.

No. 5: Family thankful despite dad's health challenges

When Dad became ill during the COVID-19 pandemic, it took some time before the family realized how sick he was: A diagnosis of liver failure left them in shock, followed by the stress of waiting for a suitable liver donor.

Eventually, a successful transplant was performed, but not before Dad suffered brain damage. Unable to work, he is frustrated by his short-term memory loss.

Meanwhile, Mom works nights so she can care for their daughters, ages 6 and 4, during the day. While this schedule is exhausting, she doesn’t complain. “We are grateful that we are all together under one roof and the girls are able to know their daddy,” she said.

A family reference noted, “Mom is very brave and trying to keep her family together, but every day is a constant struggle. Any support would be tremendously appreciated.”

The 6-year-old girl would like anything featuring rainbows — including a rainbow-colored scooter — or Scooby-Doo. A Friends Lego set is also on her gift list. The 4-year-old has a wide range of interests, including cats, the television show “Bluey” and My Little Pony. Gift suggestions for her are a supermarket play set and a kids’ digital camera.

An electric griddle is the only request for the family’s home. Of course, Share Your Christmas families appreciate any cleaning, hygiene, or paper products, too.

No. 6: Mom of 4 hopes to return to OTC in spring

“Hard-working” seems inadequate to describe this mother of four sons who works two part-time jobs around her boys’ complex schedule of school and sports activities.

Until this fall, Mom attended Ozarks Technical Community College. However, when her car quit working, she had to make some difficult decisions: Since it’s essential to her work, she chose to take a semester away from classes so she could work more hours. Now, she’s hoping the extra income will allow her to make car payments on time so that she can return to OTC next spring.

The older boys, an 8-year-old and 6-year-old twins, enjoy sports. Now that football season is over, they want to play basketball this winter, yet Mom noted that team registration fees are just more “extras” she tries to fit into her budget. Their little brother recently celebrated his third birthday; he attends a Head Start program.

The 8-year-old would like a boxing set and a football for Christmas, while the younger three boys would enjoy bicycles and Legos. When asked if she had any personal Christmas requests, Mom said they need bath towels — and that laundry detergent and cleaning supplies are always needed in a family with young boys.

No. 7: Family with "miracle baby" working hard at second chance

When this mother heard their family had been selected for Share Your Christmas, she wrote, “We are so thankful, and man, isn’t God amazing?”

Parents of a 9-month-old boy they call their “miracle baby” after trying for a decade to conceive, Mom and Dad said they would be grateful for a donor who believes people deserve second chances.

Recently graduated from John 3:16 Ministries in Arkansas, Dad is committed to a sober life in the future, and both he and Mom are enrolled in Goodwill Industries’ GED program. Mom is also working part-time while Dad participates in a Missouri Career Center apprenticeship program. They have become active in a church and hope to someday be able to help some of the homeless people they encounter.

A Share Your Christmas reference described these parents as working hard and making positive changes in their lives.

Their son will soon be walking, so Mom suggested toys suitable for a toddler. Warm clothing is needed for Dad, who will be working outside after he finishes job training, while Mom would appreciate a coat or warm sweatshirt as well as hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

No. 8: Care center resident known for making others laugh

This care center resident enlisted in the U.S. Air Force immediately after graduating from high school and went on to serve her country for three years. Following that, she continued to serve others, both as a mother raising five children and as a nursing assistant and gas station attendant.

Staff at the center say she likes to tell jokes to make people laugh and to help other residents whenever possible. A sweatsuit, robe, socks, Diet Pepsi, and Slim Jims complete her modest Christmas gift list.

No. 9: Outdoor lover has sunny disposition

If the weather permits, this gentleman can usually be found sitting in the sun on the care center patio. He grew up in Miami, Florida, so he finds Missouri winters too cold for his liking, and while he once worked as a stocker for various chain stores, he said his favorite job was planting trees and flowers for a landscaping company.

Care center staff say he has a sunny disposition to match his enjoyment of sitting in the sun. He’s hoping his Christmas box includes a black sweatsuit, graphic cartoon T-shirt, soft blanket, Skittles and sodas.

About Share Your Christmas, how to donate

For information about how to help the Share Your Christmas families or care center residents, call 417-866-8008 or email share@ccozarks.org.

Gifts should be delivered to Dock 1 or Dock 2 on the west side of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks building, 3055 E. Division St. If the dock doors are closed, please ring the doorbell at the top of the stairs or call 417-862-3586, extension 118, for warehouse assistance. Hours for delivery are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Monetary donations are welcome because they allow Share Your Christmas to purchase gifts that may be needed to complete a child’s toy list or fill a box for a care center resident.

If you would like to send a monetary gift to assist a particular family or care center resident, please note that in the memo line of your check. You may also write “As Needed” in the memo line, and your gift will be used for the Share Your Christmas program. Please send monetary donations to: Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 3947, Springfield, MO 65808.

Gifts are due by Dec. 13. Monetary donations are welcome at any time.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Share Your Christmas: Families confront car repairs, health challenges