Share Your Christmas: Families rally around loved ones despite illness, other challenges

No. 30: Family optimistic after 3-year-old daughter diagnosed with brain cancer

When the Share Your Christmas team talked to this family, they had just returned from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis and were guardedly optimistic about their 3-year-old daughter, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 brain cancer 18 months ago.

Her cancer is in remission, yet she will need to be watched closely as she continues therapy, since the tumor could recur.

The family, which includes two older sons, has had more than their share of worries as they have watched her undergo medical tests, two surgeries and chemotherapy and radiation treatments, yet Mom said her daughter is a happy little girl and “just takes (treatment) with a grain of salt.”

After the stress of the past several months, she and Dad would like all their children to have a happy Christmas. Dad was recently injured, however, and currently receives only part-time pay while he recuperates, so Mom said assistance with toys would be greatly appreciated.

Good big brothers who Mom described as “very supportive” of their little sister, both the 11- and 9-year-old boys enjoy sports and outdoor activities. The older boy would like a game camera, tackle box and fishing lures, while the 9-year-old, a Kansas City Chiefs fan, would be excited to have a T-shirt with the No. 15 or No. 87 logo.

For their sister, a baby doll and children’s tool bench are the main gift suggestions.

No. 31: Foster family welcomes new additions

With three children of their own, Mom said she and Dad felt called to become foster parents to two more children.

“We try to serve the Lord to the fullest,” she told Share Your Christmas, and she and Dad said they’re glad to give their foster children the love and stability they need.

Mom and Dad, their church pastor said, “are great people with big hearts for children.”

Of their three biological children, one has autism and the other has celiac disease, so these parents also said they feel qualified to care for other children with special needs. As she homeschools the older children, Mom selects curriculum that best suits each child’s learning style.

Meanwhile, Dad works 50 hours a week and, according to Mom, “works so hard and still comes home and helps with the kids.”

While this home has plenty of love, there is no extra money for Christmas gifts for the five children. The oldest two, a 14-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl, would like horseback riding helmets and cowboy or cowgirl hats.

New to the home, the 5-year-old girl needs a bicycle so she can ride with the other children. Sensory toys for children with autism are suggested for the 3-year-old boy. For the 1-year-old girl, Mom suggested a push walker and an activity center.

Optional gifts would be a foam twin mattress topper and gas or grocery gift cards.

As with all larger Share Your Christmas families, donors are not required to adopt the entire family. Please call 417-866-8008 to learn which children in this family still need gifts.

No. 32: Grandparents on Social Security support grandchildren

A school recommended this family to Share Your Christmas, saying, “They (the grandparents) are doing a great job. They’re wonderful for the children.”

The grandchildren, a 10-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl, have lived with Grandma and Grandpa for almost two years. However, Grandma has health problems requiring multiple medications, which often leave her very tired. And when asked about Grandpa’s health, she replied, “He’s a man! He refuses to see a doctor.”

Their Social Security payments make up the total income for this family, with free and reduced (price) school breakfasts and lunches and a PTA clothing bank helping to stretch the budget. Child support has been court-ordered but not received.

“We just do what we can and don’t give up on family,” Grandma said.

A Pokemon fan, their grandson would like a Pokemon game for the Switch, Pokemon cards and a Pokemon poster. A My Generation doll with clothing or an electronic keyboard are the main requests for his 8-year-old sister.

Grandpa would like Brut aftershave, and Grandma needs warm gloves. A gift card for haircuts was listed as something everyone in the family could use.

No. 33: 98-year-old resident hasn't lost sweet tooth

At 98, the oldest care center resident to be featured this year told the Share Your Christmas team that she grew up in a city and worked in Washington, D.C.

Care center staff also said this lady “loves her sweets, especially ice cream and cake,” noting that other residents often hear her singing her favorite song, “You Are My Sunshine.”

Her Christmas gift requests are for pajamas, a sweatsuit and a soft, fuzzy blanket. Little Debbie chocolate chip pies and fudge cookies would be special treats.

No. 34: "Mint Man" known for compliments

This older gentleman is known as “The Mint Man” — because he always compliments people at the care center where he lives, then gives them a mint.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, he has lived an interesting life, with jobs at a newspaper and as a rental company driver. As a younger man, he loved to go to dances, he said.

Now, playing blackjack, singing karaoke, attending Wednesday worship services and selecting treats from the care center snack cart are his favorite activities.

In his Christmas box, he would like a pillow, a short-sleeved shirt and tennis shoes. For treats, he requests diet sodas and peppermints — so he can continue passing out those compliments and mints.

About Share Your Christmas, how to donate

For information about how to help the Share Your Christmas families or care center residents, call 417-866-8008 or email share@ccozarks.org.

Gifts should be delivered to Dock 1 or Dock 2 on the west side of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks building, 3055 E. Division St. If the dock doors are closed, please ring the doorbell at the top of the stairs or call 417-862-3586, extension 118, for warehouse assistance. Hours for delivery are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Monetary donations are welcome because they allow Share Your Christmas to purchase gifts that may be needed to complete a child’s toy list or fill a box for a care center resident.

If you would like to send a monetary gift to assist a particular family or care center resident, please note that in the memo line of your check. You may also write “As Needed” in the memo line, and your gift will be used for the Share Your Christmas program. Please send monetary donations to: Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 3947, Springfield, MO 65808.

Gifts are due by Dec. 13. Monetary donations are welcome at any time.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Share Your Christmas: Family hopeful as daughter's cancer in remission