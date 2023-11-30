Share Your Christmas: Medical and developmental issues, memory loss challenge families

No. 22: Soon-to-be family of six grateful for assistance

References for Mom and Dad agreed these young parents of three young children — with a fourth child on the way — are motivated to create a good home for their children and would appreciate any help they receive.

As one reference said, “They have a lot on their plate and definitely need help.”

Dad works long hours as a manager at a fast-food restaurant. However, he was without work for a month this year as he changed jobs. This put the family behind on paying bills — and they’re still trying to catch up.

Mom is busy at home caring for their three children, all under age 3: a 2-year-old son, a 1-year-old daughter and a 7-month-old son. She’s expecting a fourth child in March, so she’s often tired.

The oldest boy is being tested for autism and scheduled to begin occupational and speech therapy, so an early intervention care provider with Missouri’s First Steps program visits the home to help Mom learn good parenting skills and activities to aid the children’s development. Getting the children to therapy and medical appointments is another challenge facing this family, since their car needs multiple repairs.

For the 2-year-old and 1-year-old, riding toys are suggested, while a push walker for the 7-month-old would be appreciated. Light-up and sensory toys are also on the gift list, although a donor should feel free to select a few additional toys that would be appropriate for these young children.

For the family, any cleaning products, hygiene items (including children’s shampoo) or gift cards would be helpful, too.

No. 23: Mom raising three daughters while dealing with kidney disease

The past four years have become increasingly difficult for this single mother of three daughters as she deals with the effects of Stage 4 kidney disease.

She is proud of her daughters: a 14-year-old, a 17-year-old and a college freshman. “They are awesome girls,” she said. “I could brag about each one all day.”

The youngest attends classes for the hearing-impaired, while the middle daughter plays in the high school band and competes in the school’s video game club. Their older sister is a first-year student at Ozarks Technical Community College: Due to autism and ADHD, she struggled in elementary school, so her goal is to become a teacher to help children with similar learning issues.

However, because of her extreme fatigue, Mom is unable to take care of most household tasks, especially cooking. For the family, a reference suggested a donor might contribute gift cards to grocery stores with delis, since quick meals would be helpful with their busy schedules.

Clothing, makeup and stuffed animals are on the 14-year-old’s Christmas list, while the older daughters would like clothing and warm blankets.

Bedding, feminine hygiene products and school supplies are other practical gift suggestions for this family.

No. 24: Care center residents retains warm smile despite loss of memories

Age has robbed this 84-year-old lady of many memories, but it hasn’t taken away her warm smile. She enjoys visiting with other care center residents, tries to be in the lobby when musical groups visit to perform — and said her favorite time is when the center has a party.

Her Christmas wish list is brief: She would like a cardigan, slacks, a “pretty” shirt and soft chocolate chip cookies.

No. 25: Former reservation cop known as "Chief" at care center

This gentleman’s official name isn’t “Chief,” but the care center staff say that’s what he is called: “He was a chief in his tribe, and he’s a chief around here, respected and loved by all,” they explained.

Growing up on a South Dakota reservation, Chief later worked as a reservation cop. He told Share Your Christmas that he played outside almost all the time when he was a child, so he still prefers the fresh air of the garden to his room in the care center.

Since winter is coming, he needs a warm coat. Special treats would be sodas and a Kansas City Chiefs ball cap.

About Share Your Christmas, how to donate

For information about how to help the Share Your Christmas families or care center residents, call 417-866-8008 or email share@ccozarks.org.

Gifts should be delivered to Dock 1 or Dock 2 on the west side of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks building, 3055 E. Division St. If the dock doors are closed, please ring the doorbell at the top of the stairs or call 417-862-3586, extension 118, for warehouse assistance. Hours for delivery are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Monetary donations are welcome because they allow Share Your Christmas to purchase gifts that may be needed to complete a child’s toy list or fill a box for a care center resident.

If you would like to send a monetary gift to assist a particular family or care center resident, please note that in the memo line of your check. You may also write “As Needed” in the memo line, and your gift will be used for the Share Your Christmas program. Please send monetary donations to: Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 3947, Springfield, MO 65808.

Gifts are due by Dec. 13. Monetary donations are welcome at any time.

