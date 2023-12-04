Share Your Christmas: Mom will 'do whatever needs to be done' for daughters in new home

No. 35: Mom, two daughters establishing new home

After leaving an abusive home and staying at Harmony House for a while, Mom and her two daughters are finally in a better situation and living in a new apartment.

The girls, who both have autism, have done so well at their school that they will continue to attend there.

Meanwhile, Mom is looking for a part-time job with a flexible schedule, since she must use the bus to pick up the girls after school. She’s trying to save enough money to buy a used car — getting her daughters to medical appointments on the bus is a challenge, too — “but I’ll do whatever needs to be done for my girls,” she said.

The 10-year-old girl, who participates in the school choir and orchestra, especially enjoys music: A gift card to Palen Music would help with those expenses. A teen workout DVD and earphones are also on her list. Her 8-year-old sister prefers art, including drawing and painting, so a blank comic book, painting canvas, markers and paints are gift suggestions. Both girls need clothing — and like the color blue.

Mom had no personal Christmas requests. However, hygiene products, laundry detergent and household cleaners are always appreciated.

No. 36: Grandma raising 4-year-old granddaughter

After raising eight children, this grandmother thought her days of caring for young children were over. However, when her granddaughter needed a home, Grandma was thankful she could fulfill that need.

Her granddaughter’s father has been incarcerated, but now that he lives in a halfway house, he calls his daughter almost daily and is filing for guardianship, since the girl’s mother is not involved in raising the child.

Grandma is legally blind yet said she “is blessed to have some vision in one eye.” Social Security disability and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits barely cover the family’s living expenses, though.

She said she just wants her granddaughter to find some gifts waiting for her on Christmas morning. A bicycle and helmet are the main gift requests for this 4-year-old. A silly Squishmallow pillow and clothes for her doll are additional gift suggestions.

Grandma said she isn’t concerned about receiving gifts for herself, yet she would appreciate bath towels or a warm comforter for her bed.

No. 37: Care center resident described as "selfless" and "stylish"

This lady told Share Your Christmas she was a “tomboy” growing up, helping on her family’s dairy farm, climbing trees and looking forward to trips to the California beach.

Then, while raising her two sons, she drove a school bus to supplement the family income.

Care center staff described her as “selfless and willing to give her last to someone.”

They also said she is a “stylish lady” with definite ideas about her attire: Boot-cut jeans, a shirt in any color except pink or purple, green gloves and a black baseball cap are all on her Christmas list.

For treats, she would like Dr. Pepper, string cheese, flavored coffee and instant coffee.

No. 38: Resident recalls sunrises in his youth

Growing up on a Missouri farm, this older gentleman said “getting up early to watch the sunrise” was his favorite childhood memory.

As an adult, he worked as a general laborer and landscaper — and credited that hard work with keeping him in good shape for many years. Unfortunately, his health has declined, so he now resides in a Springfield care center.

He likes to sit outside, read, or watch television. The staff wrote that he “is smart, funny, and always a gentleman.”

About Share Your Christmas, how to donate

For information about how to help the Share Your Christmas families or care center residents, call 417-866-8008 or email share@ccozarks.org.

Gifts should be delivered to Dock 1 or Dock 2 on the west side of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks building, 3055 E. Division St. If the dock doors are closed, please ring the doorbell at the top of the stairs or call 417-862-3586, extension 118, for warehouse assistance. Hours for delivery are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Monetary donations are welcome because they allow Share Your Christmas to purchase gifts that may be needed to complete a child’s toy list or fill a box for a care center resident.

If you would like to send a monetary gift to assist a particular family or care center resident, please note that in the memo line of your check. You may also write “As Needed” in the memo line, and your gift will be used for the Share Your Christmas program. Please send monetary donations to: Share Your Christmas, P.O. Box 3947, Springfield, MO 65808.

Gifts are due by Dec. 13. Monetary donations are welcome at any time.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Share Your Christmas: Mom, daughters starting over in new home