Share Club Christmas Tour of Homes returns Sunday

Dec. 1—Trees have been trimmed and stockings have been hung inside homes as Share Club of Cullman prepare to embark on its annual Christmas Tour of Homes Sunday, Dec. 4.

Each year four homes are selected to open their doors in an effort to raise money for local nonprofit organizations and community outreach programs. Share Club member Maria Stanford said each of the homes participating in this year's philanthropic tour have their own unique charm and traditions for visitors to draw inspiration from.

"People are always looking for ideas on how to decorate and make their home special for Christmas. They also just like coming through and learning about the homeowners and what they like and seeing how people make their house into a home," Stanford said.

The four homes featured in this year's tour are:

The

* home of Rob and Priscilla Henshaw: This historic home was built in 1907 and has had many renovations. An impressive 3500 square feet of living space include three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The exterior boasts expansive porches, porticos and a pool. The outdoor spaces, including a speak-easy themed pool house are a must see.

The

* home of Tyler and Bailey Frost: Built in 1967, this boldly painted home has approximately 1700 square feet of living space on the main level. Wallpaper, vintage finds and eclectic decor make this home a unique and delightful experience. There are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry/mud room and a carport.

The

* home of Tim and Pat Klein: Newly built in 2023, this 2,600 square foot open floor plan is one level. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study, large laundry room and a three car garage. The homeowners were able to make some custom choices for this home. The carefully curated furnishings and lighting make this practically brand new home feel warm and welcoming. The homeowners love Christmas and the decor displayed in their home reflects that enthusiasm.

The

* home of Darrin and Joanna Heatherly: This large, spacious Smith Lake home was built in 2022 and consists of 5,500 square feet of living space. the home has an open floor plan with seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The master bath features marble floors and shower. The house has two outdoor sitting areas, both with fireplaces, and an outdoor kitchen which the family loves to enjoy with friends. The bottom level includes a tavern, complete with a large screen television and pool table. This home also features a pool which overlooks the lake.

Tickets are $20 and are able to be purchased at Cullman Cabinet/The Added Touch, J. Drake Salon Spa, The Corner Soak, Three Pears or directly from a Share Club member. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event at the door of any of the homes. Proceeds will be directly benefitting Hospice of Cullman County, the Good Samaritan Health Clinic, Restoring Women Outreach and the Oncology Patient Assistance Fund through the Cullman Regional Foundation.

Ticket holders will be able to visit the homes between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.