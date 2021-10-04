Share Trading Suspended as Debt Test Looms: Evergrande Update

David Watkins
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in China Evergrande Group and its property management unit were suspended from trading Monday, as a fresh debt test loomed for the developer underscoring broader risks that have left credit markets on edge.

Most Read from Bloomberg

No reason was given for the halts Monday, with shares of another unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., still trading in Hong Kong.

Uncertainty over the full extent of Evergrande’s debt load, beyond its more than $300 billion reported in liabilities, has plagued investors since a liquidity crisis at the firm stoked fears of a collapse that could trigger financial and economic contagion.

People familiar with the matter have said that a dollar note maturing Oct. 3 issued at an initial amount of $260 million by an entity called Jumbo Fortune Enterprises is guaranteed by Evergrande. As the maturity is a Sunday, the effective due date is Monday. The issuer is a joint venture whose owners include Hengda Real Estate, Evergrande’s main onshore unit.

Non-payment of the bond principal would constitute a default as the note has no grace period, although five business days would be allowed if failure to pay is down to administrative and technical error, according to the people. Details of the guarantees weren’t broadly known as the note prospectus isn’t publicly available and the deal wasn’t listed on exchanges. Monday is a holiday in China.

Key Developments:

  • Evergrande, Property Management Unit Suspend Hong Kong Trading

  • Nervy Markets Await Outcome for Opaque Bond Tied to Evergrande

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not to Save it

  • Sinic Misses Sept. 18 Interest; Creditor Demands $75.4m Payment

  • The Evergrande Fear Has Receded Too Easily: John Authers

  • Evergrande Sep. Sales Drop 55% M/M Amid Crisis, Data Indicate

  • Evergrande Woes Spread to Sweden With EV Unit Seeking New Owners

  • Evergrande Pays Back Some Cash Owed to Wealth Product Investors

Trading in Shares Suspended (9:37 a.m.)

No reason was given for the trading halts in China Evergrande Group and Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. Evergrande shares have plunged 80% this year, and its bonds have tumbled to levels that suggest investors are bracing for a default. Evergrande has a market value of HK$39.1 billion ($5 billion), less than the property business at HK$55 billion.

Shares of the developer’s other unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., haven’t been suspended. The stock fell 2.3% in Hong Kong trade.

Markets Await Clues on Bond Tied to Evergrande (8:35 a.m.)

Any failure to pay Jumbo Fortune’s note may also pose a risk of cross-default for Evergrande’s other bonds, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Daniel Fan. Creditors of the Jumbo note could potentially ask the trustee to declare a formal default if they achieve a minimum threshold of investors, and that could trigger holders of other dollar bonds to do the same, he said.

Cross-guarantees have been a problem for China over the past decade with the rise of shadow banking, said Andrew Collier, managing director of Orient Capital Research in Hong Kong. “There is little ability to find out the size of the problem until there is a debt blowup and creditors worry about not getting paid.”

China Will do Everything it Can to Ring-Fence Risk (8:28 a.m.)

China has signaled it will do everything it can to ring-fence Evergrande, while showing little interest in a direct bailout of the developer. That doesn’t bode well for bondhholders - both onshore and abroad -- looking for some kind of rescue from the Chinese government.

Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit fallout, having dispatched top financial regulators to nudge banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in a struggling bank to limit contagion. Over the past 10 days, the central bank has pumped 790 billion yuan ($123 billion) into the financial system.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande, Property Management Unit Share Trading Halted

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading of China Evergrande Group shares was suspended in Hong Kong along with those of its property management unit, as the property giant contends with a deepening cash crisis. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Ind

  • Share trading in embattled China Evergrande halted in Hong Kong

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Trading in shares of heavily indebted China Evergrande was suspended on Monday, days after some bondholders said the property developer at the centre of jitters over China's financial system had missed a second key bond interest payment. Shares of its unit Evergrande Property Services Group were also suspended, the Hong Kong stock exchange said. Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Saudi Arabia Says Talks With Iran Are at ‘Exploratory Stage’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustrySaudi Arabia’s talks with regional rival Iran are still at an “exploratory stage,” Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters in Riyadh.The two countries

  • Shares of China Evergrande are suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange

    Shares of its unit Evergrande Property Services Group were also suspended, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • A $100 Billion Month of U.S. High-Grade Bond Sales Is On Deck

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street syndicate desks expect to see $90 billion to $100 billion of fresh U.S. investment-grade bond supply in October, with as much as $20 billion of that lining up next week. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export

  • Airlines Survived the Pandemic. That Doesn’t Mean Their Stocks Are a Good Long-Term Bet.

    Bookings are creeping up, and business travelers might actually be returning. But even if the airlines leave Covid-19 behind, all of the industry’s old problems remain.

  • Property giant China Evergrande suspends Hong Kong market trading

    Embattled property giant China Evergrande on Monday suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange without giving a reason.

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 4366.00 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the December E-mini S&P 500 Index early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 4366.00.

  • Hong Kong finance chief says city's exposure to Evergrande 'very minimal' - SCMP

    "It is very minimal and won't cause us any systemic risks," Financial Secretary Paul Chan told the newspaper, adding he had arrived at the conclusion after a recent audit of the local banking sector's exposure to the company. Chan also said Hong Kong's stock market was inevitably subject to some volatility amid a recent mainland crackdown on some industries, but that he believed any setback would be temporary. With liabilities of $305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns its cash crunch could spread through China's financial system and reverberate globally, a worry that has eased with the Chinese central bank's vow this week to protect homebuyers' interests.

  • Alternative ETFs 2.0 Are Here, but Is It Too Late?

    Many new alternative exchange-traded funds use options that limit how much investors lose when the index falls—but they also limit potential profits.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Till at Least 2050

    What will the economy of 2050 look like? Flying cars, carbon neutrality, robots doing our work for us? Who knows? What we do know is that certainty and reliability are two core attributes of top-tier dividend stocks.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    When looking for dividend stocks, lots of investors find it pays to check out real estate investment trusts (REITs). The structure of these companies requires them to distribute 90% of their net income annually via dividends in order to avoid paying corporate income tax. Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) is an office-focused REIT stock that offers a safe dividend and some real potential for higher growth down the road.

  • Why Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell Your Crypto

    Jim Cramer is not one of those financial experts who consistently warns against buying cryptocurrency. The Mad Money host and former hedge fund manager told fans this year that he owns both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). What does Evergrande have to do with crypto?

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.