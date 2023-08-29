Share how the Ulez expansion has impacted you

Telegraph reporters
·1 min read
0
Vehicles pass by a sign indicating the new boundary of the LEZ and ULEZ expansion on August 29, 2023 in London, England

The Ulez expansion encompassing all of Greater London that began on Tuesday, 29 August 2023, has led to many Londoners rushing to find reasonably priced, Ulez complient cars.

The £12.50 charge, which applies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - apart from Christmas Day - will see countless households and businesses forced to factor in hefty additional travel costs.

We are looking to hear from Telegraph readers that are personally affected by the Ulez expansion, or have witnessed its impact in their area, including protests or vandalism to Ulez cameras.

Please share how you have been impacted by the Ulez expansion by filling out the form below, and we may contact you for further details.

