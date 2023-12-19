Share the Warmth of Lenawee's '72 Hours to Share the Warmth' raising homelessness awareness

ADRIAN — For the next three days, three participants will voluntarily become homeless so they can raise not only awareness, but also funds for the homeless crisis affecting Lenawee County.

Starting at 8 a.m. today, “72 Hours to Share the Warmth” gets underway at Lenawee County’s homeless shelter in Adrian, Share the Warmth, 427 W. Maumee St., near downtown Adrian.

Share the Warmth has teamed up with the Michigan National Guard to present the event which goes through 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, where the three volunteers to become homeless for the next couple of days will sleep in tents to “draw our collective attention to the struggles of those who endure homelessness during the harsh winter months,” a news release from Share the Warmth said.

The men's quarters at the Share the Warmth of Lenawee homeless shelter in Adrian are pictured Oct. 4, 2019.

Share the Warmth of Lenawee's chairman of the board of directors, Mike Hendershot; its vice chairman Dan Thomas, and board of directors members Henry Burrece will be the volunteers to brave the December chill over the next three days, Shannon DeSloover, executive director of Share the Warmth of Lenawee, told The Daily Telegram. DeSloover is fairly new as the homeless shelter's executive director, having held the position since Sept. 1.

Red Lobster, Buffalo Wild Wings, Applebee’s, Meijer and Lowe’s, all of Adrian, also are sponsors and partners of the fundraising event, which will collect donations of nonperishable food for use at the shelter.

The volunteers will live, eat and sleep outside in the cold for 72 hours straight, Share the Warmth said. The journey of the homeless volunteers will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube for everyone to see. To watch the experiment, visit stwlenawee.org or visit Share the Warmth of Lenawee Facebook page.

“72 Hours to Share the Warmth” stands as a powerful symbol of unity, compassion and determination, the news release said.

“With the biting cold as their only companion, the brave participants will huddle inside three tents, experiencing firsthand the chilling reality faced by many each day and night,” Share the Warmth said.

While it appears to be a bit of a social experiment, it is more than that, the homeless shelter said. It is a call to action. The event aims to transform empathy into assistance for the homeless community.

This promotional flyer details all the information regarding Share the Warmth of Lenawee's fundraising event titled "72 Hours to Share the Warmth." For the next three days, three participants will voluntarily become homeless so they can raise not only awareness, but also funds for the homeless crisis affecting Lenawee County.

“The days will be filled with heartfelt moments and poignant conversations, all captured in real-time,” the release said. “The nights will be filled with stark solitude, a reminder of the isolation that plagues countless individuals.”

The final night of the event, Thursday, Dec. 21, is the winter solstice — the first day of winter and the longest night of the year. The public is invited to gather at the shelter that night, sometime around 7:30 p.m., DeSloover said, for special activities including a fireside chat and the making of s'mores. Other activities hosted at the shelter will take place over the next couple of days.

"’72 Hours to Share the Warmth’ is more than a fundraising event, it's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and a testament to the power of community to make a difference,” Share the Warmth said. “The winter solstice may cast the longest night, but together, we can illuminate the path toward warmth and hope.”

Share the Warmth of Lenawee operates as a year-round emergency homeless shelter providing a safe and welcoming environment while partnering with community services and resources to encourage self-sufficiency. It holds more than 60 beds and provides more than 21,900 bed-nights per year. Volunteers help provide and serve thousands of meals throughout the year.

“We strive to be a leading partner in Lenawee County ensuring that no individual or family ever has to spend the night outdoors because they cannot find safe shelter,” Share the Warmth said. “We intend to be that beacon of hope for the homeless that provides a compassionate environment as our guests take the path forward.”

People are welcome to stop by the homeless shelter and make monetary donations or drop off nonperishable food donations. While there, the public will be able to register to win gift cards from the event sponsors.

To contact Share the Warmth, people can call 517-759-3223.

