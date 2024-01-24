Share your wedding anniversary with The Oklahoman's readers

50 years: Annamarie and William King, of Oklahoma City, were married Jan. 25, 1974.

Rings for anniversaries

Publication of anniversary photos on The Oklahoman's anniversary web page is free. To be included online, send an email to DLindauer@Oklahoman.com with “Anniversary” in the subject line. For free online announcements, email photos with your anniversary information at least two weeks before the anniversary.

Oklahoma couples celebrating 50 years or more of marriage can have their photo shared on Oklahoman.com/life.

Only paid anniversary announcements will be published in The Oklahoman's print edition. Place your celebration announcement at https://classifieds.gannettclassifieds.com/marketplace/okl/category/Celebrations.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Celebrate your 50th wedding anniversary with The Oklahoman