Shareable electric scooters will be trialed in the UK from July 4th

It's taken a while, but the UK is ready to embrace shareable electric scooter schemes. In a press release, the Department for Transport announced that select trials will be allowed from July 4th. For now, it's unclear which companies and regions will be offering such services. The government confirmed, however, that the first pilots will likely start next week and run for 12 months. "The option for trials to continue beyond this 12-month period will be built into the legal mechanism, but any extension would be subject to local [and] national government agreement," it added in new guidance released for local authorities and rental operators.

If you fancy using one of these services, you'll need a full or provisional car, motorcycle or moped licence. You won't need to wear a helmet -- though the UK government recommends one -- or complete any kind of training course beforehand. To avoid breaking the law, you’ll also need to stay off the sidewalk and ride on roads, cycle lanes and tracks instead.

Providers, meanwhile, will need to ensure they have an insurance policy that covers all of their vehicles. Electric scooters will also need to be capped at 15.5 MPH (25 KMH), matching pedal-assisted e-bikes in the UK.

Until now, electric scooters have been classed as ‘motor vehicles’ by law. Most of them don’t meet the design standards of a conventional car or motorcycle and were, therefore, illegal to use on public roads. It's long been possible, however, to buy an electric scooter from high street retailers such as Halfords, and the number of people riding on roads and sidewalks has slowly risen over the last few years. Today's announcement doesn't affect private ownership, though the government has expressed broad interest in legalizing micromobility vehicles including electric skateboards.

"[Electric] scooters may offer the potential for convenient, clean and cost-effective travel that may also help ease the burden on the transport network, provide another green alternative to get around and allow for social distancing," Rachel Maclean, the UK's transport minister said. "The trials will allow us to test whether they do these things."

12 June 2020, Hamburg: E-scooters are parked on a sidewalk in Hamburg's Schanzenviertel. The small electric scooters have been on German roads for a year now.

The UK appears to be taking a slow and cautious approach to the so-called "last mile" solution. And with good reason: electric scooters were a chaotic mess when they first appeared in the US. Rentable scooters flooded San Francisco in March 2018, before spreading to countless other cities including Miami and New Orleans. They were incredibly popular, but some users rode them dangerously and the sheer number of vehicles led to cluttered sidewalks that were difficult for wheelchair users to navigate.

The following month, San Francisco officials sent cease-and-desist orders to scooter companies operating in the area and forced them to apply for a one-year pilot program instead. Skip and Scoot were awarded permits later that summer, but many other companies including Uber and Lyft weren't so lucky. The following year, the city kicked out Skip, re-approved Scoot and allowed Jump and Lime to join the fray. Rentable scooters are still divisive, however the level of debate and discontent appears to have cooled off as more US cities understand and regulate the industry.

Electric scooters can be unlocked and ridden in many European cities, too, including Paris, Rome, Berlin and Copenhagen. Just like the US, though, they’ve faced a fair amount of criticism.

The UK, meanwhile, has barely dabbled with the technology. A small batch of Bird scooters were offered temporarily at London's Olympic Park in 2018. As Wired reports, the area is technically private land, which meant that the company didn't need any special permission from the government.