Sharecare, Blue Zones renew and extend partnership to drive community well-being transformation

Long-term extension of Blue Zones Project collaborative confirms continued demand for community well-being improvement solutions

ATLANTA and MINNEAPOLIS, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a decade of collaborative experience in positively impacting the well-being of communities through the Blue Zones Project® initiative, Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, and Blue Zones, global experts in helping people live longer, better lives, today announced they have extended their strategic partnership. Blue Zones was recently acquired by Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii.

Blue Zones Project by Sharecare has a proven track record of community transformation in 51 communities across North America – making the healthy choice the easy choice by optimizing the environments where we spend our time. Inspired by Dan Buettner's research of the longest-lived cultures across the world, the Blue Zones Project uses the Life Radius® model to address people, places, and policy and is now impacting 3.4 million people across North America. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with Blue Zones and expanding our relationship with Adventist Health who has an exceptional reputation for providing health services of the highest quality. The decision to extend the Blue Zones Project partnership confirms the long-term commitment shared by Adventist Health, Blue Zones and Sharecare to empower people to live longer, healthier, happier lives with less incidences of preventable chronic conditions and stronger connections with the community," said Jeff Arnold, founder, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. "While this partnership extension has been in the works for months, the timing of finalizing this extension will allow us to work even better together to help our communities and our country best navigate their health and well-being throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic and the related recovery process."





"Adventist Health believes that the future of healthcare goes beyond the role of traditional hospitals. Sustained well-being improvement across an entire community requires having an environment and social policies that encourage healthy behaviors. We have seen the impact of Blue Zones Project and are excited to continue transforming communities in partnership with Sharecare for many years to come," said Scott Reiner, Adventist Health CEO.

Sharecare aims to create and sustain positive health outcomes by empowering the individual to take control of their health, and to support the individual by creating a well-being culture where they live, work and play. In partnership with the Boston University School of Public Health, Sharecare fields the Community Well-Being Index (CWI), the most comprehensive and dynamic measure of well-being across the U.S. The CWI is administered in all Blue Zones Project by Sharecare communities to measure impact and calculate real medical and productivity cost savings. With more than 3 million surveys completed to date in the United States, the Community Well-Being Index provides current and future Blue Zones Project by Sharecare sites with a robust benchmarking tool, allowing them to target resources and interventions where they are needed most.

With this extension, Sharecare is committed to integrating the Blue Zones Project partnership model into its core strategy of community-driven care and to leveraging its comprehensive digital platform to make healthy choices easier for all – one person, and one community at a time.

To learn more about the Blue Zones Project by Sharecare, visit www.sharecare.com/blue-zones.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. The Sharecare platform provides each person – no matter where they are in their health journey – with a comprehensive and personalized health profile where they can dynamically and easily connect to the information, evidence-based programs and health professionals they need to live their healthiest, happiest and most productive lives. In addition to providing individual consumers with direct access to award-winning and innovative frictionless technologies, scientifically validated clinical protocols and best-in-class coaching tools, Sharecare also helps providers, employers and health plans effectively scale outcomes-based health and wellness solutions across their entire populations. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.