Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Sharecare, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SHCR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. With the latest financial year loss of US$40m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$41m, the US$2.7b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Sharecare's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the American Healthcare Services analysts is that Sharecare is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$32m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 85% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Sharecare's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that generally healthcare tech companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Sharecare currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

