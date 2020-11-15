SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JP Morgan" or "the Company") (NYSE:JPM) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 23, 2016 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 23, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. JP Morgan's traders, with the permission of the Company's executives, manipulated the precious metals market using fake orders to "spoof" the appearance of market demand. The Company failed to maintain appropriate controls to stop such misconduct. This conduct resulted in regulatory scrutiny, during which the Company misled investigators, ultimately leading to a record-breaking $920 million fine. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about JP Morgan, investors suffered damages.

