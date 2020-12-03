SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinterest, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Pinterest, Inc. ("Pinterest" or "the Company") (NYSE:PINS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 16, 2019 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 22, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Pinterest was approaching the maximum capacity of its addressable market in the United States. This market saturation greatly slowed down the Company's potential to increase its average revenue per user. The Company also suffered a greater risk of losing advertising revenue. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Pinterest, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619384/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Pinterest-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

