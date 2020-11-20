SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lizhi Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lizhi Inc. ("Lizhi" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:LIZI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Lizhi conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") on or around January 17, 2020. The Company issued 4.1 American depositary shares ("ADSs") at $11.00 per ADS. Since the IPO, Lizhi's ADS price has dropped sharply, closing at $2.77 per ADS on September 22, 2020, a drop of almost 75% since its IPO.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

