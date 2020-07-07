Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Vivint Solar has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Sunrun

MILWAUKEE, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Vivint (NYSR: VSLR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale to Sunrun.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/vivint-solar or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Vivint's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only 0.55 shares of Sunrun common stock, representing approximately $11.74 based on the closing price of Sunrun's shares on July 6, 2020. Vivint stockholders are expected to own approximately 36% and Sunrun stockholders are expected to own approximately 64% of the fully diluted shares of the combined company. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Vivint by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Vivint accepts a superior bid. Vivint insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Vivint's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Vivint.

If you own common stock in Vivint and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/vivint-solar.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-vivint-solar-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-sunrun-301089277.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP