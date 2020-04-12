SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DouYu International Holdings Limited - DOYU

NEW YORK, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOYU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether DouYu and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In July 2019, DouYu completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 67,387,110 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") priced at $11.50 per ADS. Then, in a series of disclosures in the months following the IPO, it became apparent that certain of DouYu's risks related to its top streamers had materialized; that the Company had failed to ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before they became available online; and that key interactive features of DouYu's "lucky draw" were non-compliant, requiring DouYu to remove them from operations, which negatively impacted user engagement activity and caused disappointing financial results.

Since the IPO, DouYu's ADSs have traded as low as $6.50 per share, representing a decline of more than 43% from the offering price.

