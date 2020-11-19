SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CIIG Merger Corp.

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CIIG Merger Corp. ("CIIG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CIIC) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Arrival S.à r.l. ("Arrival"), a privately-held electric vehicle company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CIIG will acquire Arrival through a reverse merger that will result in Arrival becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "ARVL." The transaction values the combined company at an implied enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
If you own CIIG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/CIIG/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether CIIG's board acted in the best interest of CIIG's public stockholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Arrival, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to CIIG's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-ciig-merger-corp-301176552.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

