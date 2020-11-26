SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates INSU Acquisition Corp. II

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of INSU Acquisition Corp. II ("INAQ" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INAQ) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Metromile, Inc. ("Metromile"), a privately-held digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, INAQ will acquire Metromile through a reverse merger that will result in Metromile becoming a public company traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MLE." The proposed transaction implies an estimated pro forma enterprise value of $956 million.

If you own INAQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/INAQ/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether INAQ's board acted in the best interest of INAQ's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Metromile, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to INAQ public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

