SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. ("MYOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MYOS) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with privately-held pharmaceutical company MedAvail, Inc. ("MedAvail"). Under the terms of the agreement, all of the assets and liabilities of MYOS (with exception to certain excluded assets) will be contributed to a subsidiary of MYOS, and shares of that subsidiary will then be distributed as a dividend to MYOS shareholders immediately following the closing of the merger. Ultimately, following the closing of the deal, MYOS shareholders will own only 3.5% of the new combined company, with MedAvail's security holders and new investors owning the remaining 96.5% of the new entity.

WeissLaw is investigating, among other things, (i) whether MYOS' board was fully informed as to the valuation of the proposed merger given MedAvail's status as a privately-held company and that MedAvail will end up owning 96.5% of the combined company, (ii) whether the board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the merger agreement, and (iii) whether all information regarding the valuation of the deal will be available to MYOS shareholders.

In light of the foregoing, WeissLaw is concerned that the proposed acquisition may undervalue the Company and that all material information related to the proposed acquisition may not be fully and fairly disclosed.

