SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates The Medicines Co.

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of The Medicines Co. ("MDCO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis International A.G. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MDCO shareholders will receive $85.00 for each share they own.

WeissLaw is investigating whether MDCO's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $95.00 per MDCO share, or $10.00 above the offer price.

Additionally, prior to the acquisition announcement, MDCO announced promising results from Phase 3 of the clinical studies of Inclisiran, the Company's investigational therapy for the treatment of LDL cholesterol. MDCO reported that the drug met "all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints, was well-tolerated and demonstrated an excellent safety profile."

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

