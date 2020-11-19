SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PE, GHIV, CCX, and ACAM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pioneer Natural Resources Company ("Pioneer"). Under the terms of the agreement, PE stockholders will receive 0.1252 shares of Pioneer common stock for each share of PE common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $12.01 based upon Pioneer's November 17, 2020 closing price of $95.91. If you own PE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pe/

Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with United Wholesale Mortgage ("United Wholesale"). Under the terms of the agreement, GHIV will acquire United Wholesale through a reverse merger that will result in United Wholesale becoming a publicly-listed company. If you own GHIV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ghiv/

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"). Under the terms of the agreement, CCX will acquire Skillsoft through a reverse merger that will result in Skillsoft becoming a publicly-traded company. If you own CCX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ccx/

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM) in connection with the company's proposed merger with CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz"). Under the terms of the agreement, ACAM will acquire CarLotz through a reverse merger that will result in CarLotz becoming a public company. If you own ACAM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/acam/

