SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STND, TOTA, and ROCH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Dollar Mutual Bancorp. Under the terms of the agreement, STND shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of STND common stock that they own. If you own STND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/stnd/

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. ("Clene"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TOTA will acquire Clene through a reverse merger that will result in Clene becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The proposed transaction values Clene at $542.5 million. If you own TOTA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tottenham-acquisition-i-limited/

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ: ROCH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ: ROCH) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with PureCycle Technologies LLC ("PureCycle"), a privately-held plastics recycling company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ROCH will acquire PureCycle through a reverse merger that will result in PureCycle becoming a public company traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "PCT." The transaction has an implied enterprise value of approximately $826 million. If you own ROCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/roch/

