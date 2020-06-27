SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WLTW and QUMU Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Aon plc ("AON"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of AON for each share of WLTW that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $205.22 based upon AON's June 26, 2020 closing price of $190.02. If you own WLTW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/willis-towers-watson-plc/

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Synacor, Inc. ("SYNC"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, QUMU shareholders will receive 1.61 shares of SYNC common stock for each share of QUMU that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of a mere $1.86 per share based upon SYNC's June 26, 2020 closing price of $1.16. If you own QUMU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/qumu-corporation/

