  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Longtime shareholder describes 'what sets Berkshire apart from other companies'

Sandra Salathe and Aarthi Swaminathan
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
  • Charlie Munger
    Charlie Munger
    American business magnate, lawyer, investor, and philanthropist

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) kicks off its first in-person shareholder since 2019, bringing droves of investors to downtown Omaha, and one longtime investor explained why shareholders are so dedicated to the company.

Despite Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's prominence as spokespeople of the company, it isn't just about them, Garner Russo Managing Member Tom Russo told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

"What sets Berkshire apart from other companies," Russo said, "is that the culture is such that the people who make investment decisions for subsidiaries have relatively strong autonomy."

"And they work closely with Warren and Charlie if and when they can find the number one challenge that the managers have," he added, "which is how do they deploy the internal cash so they generate such an abundance of?"

Warren Buffett (L), CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and vice chairman Charlie Munger attend the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
Warren Buffett (L), CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and vice chairman Charlie Munger attend the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, May 3, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

'That's where the genius is revealed'

The annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting is set to kick off Saturday, April 30. Dubbed the 'Woodstock for capitalists,' the event will take place in Omaha, Nebraska, and be presided over by Chairman and CEO Buffett and Vice Chairman Munger.

It is a unique opportunity for shareholders to hear Buffett, 91, and Munger, 98, discuss everything from investing, to their economic outlook, in addition to asking the dynamic duo questions. This year marks the first since the onset of the pandemic that the event will be held in person, with forty thousand shareholders expected attend.

Ahead of the event, though Russo said he's most interested to hear the observation of equity sales in general, he is equally interested in seeing Buffett and Munger interact.

"That's where the genius is revealed," Russo said. "You will take away from those conversations the messages that you can employ and build into your own investing strategy and approach. For me, it's Charlie and Warren's back and forth. That conversation has expanded with new members on the dais, and possibly more going forward. But that conversation, the high-level conversation, generally speaking the stuff that matters is the stuff about values and culture."

Buffett and Munger began holding the shareholder meeting decades ago, and it's since become a playground for investors around the globe. Shareholders throughout the world come to enjoy Berkshire-held company offerings like See’s Candies, Coca-Cola and Dairy Queen.

Russo, who has been attending the meeting for 30 years, said Berkshire is "very focused on expressing and showing examples' of how they value the investors."

'Extraordinary power'

This year, investors are eager to hear from Buffett and Munger following an array of investment pursuits, including stakes in Occidental Petroleum and HP, in addition to the acquisition of Alleghany, which Buffet purchased in March for $11.6 billion.

Over the last two years, Buffett and Munger have made their succession plan clear to investors, by installing four key executives at the helm of the conglomerate: Greg Abel, who heads Berkshire Hathaway Energy and is likely to become CEO, Ajit Jain, who oversees the insurance business, and investment managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.

When asked whether Warren and Charlie were open to new and exciting investments after introducing fresh blood into company, Russo feels optimistic.

"It's been amazing ever since I started," said Russo. "Warren, early days, decried the inability for his investment style to embrace technology because of its inherent short shelf life and the need to reinvest. And so that was the message. But somehow as that message was articulated quietly, they built a $31 billion stake in Apple that today is worth $150 billion, which today is worth over $150 billion. It's unbelievable for some who will say that they were slow off the start in technology."

In addition, Russo mentioned that Berkshire has continued to make international investments more frequently.

"The number one strength of Berkshire is that Warren Buffett, as he shows by his own work, believes he has the ability to do anything in the investment business, and he showed us that by all the steps he's taken over the decades," Russo said. "But he's able to do nothing for extremely long periods of time and that gives him extraordinary power."

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett Kicks Off Annual Meeting With Boost to Chevron Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which contended for years with high valuations stifling deal prospects, is back on its stock-buying game.Most Read from BloombergMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldBiden Seeks to Rob Putin of His Top Scientists With Visa LureUkraine Latest: Lavrov Says Russia Moving Away from Dollar UsageThe conglomer

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Makes Big Bet on Energy as First-Quarter Operating Profits Edged Higher

    Berkshire plowed $51 billion into stocks in the quarter, with big buys of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum. Operating profits edged higher as buybacks slowed.

  • Warren Buffett Is Still Setting Berkshire’s Direction. For How Much Longer?

    The Oracle of Omaha, at 91, sits atop a conglomerate that is outperforming the S&P 500 and earning record profits. Yet some shareholders want him to cede more control.

  • Taiwan's Delta Electronics expanding 'everywhere' on EV, server boom

    Taiwan's Delta Electronics Inc, a supplier of power components to companies such as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc, is expanding manufacturing "everywhere" on a boom in electric vehicles and servers, it said on Friday. CEO Cheng Ping, in buoyant comments on a first-quarter earnings call, said the firm was building new factories in Taiwan, China, India and Thailand and looking for new manufacturing sites in the United States and eastern Europe. Chairman Yancey Hai added the company, which produces some 60% of its products in China, was seeing strong demand for electric vehicles, or EVs, servers and data centres.

  • Bristol Myers Takes Machete To 2022 Outlook As Generics Slam Revlimid, Abraxane

    Bristol Myers Squibb cut its 2022 guidance Friday amid patent losses and Revlimid erosion. In response, BMY stock tumbled.

  • Berkshire Hathaway director Olson says Abel has the board's total confidence

    One of Berkshire Hathaway's longest-serving directors on Thursday gave a full-throated endorsement to Greg Abel as designated successor to Warren Buffett when the billionaire steps down. "He has the total confidence not only of Warren, but the board," Ronald Olson, a close confidante of Buffett and a Berkshire director since 1997, said at the Berkshire System Summit, hosted by the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Abel, 59, had been the chief executive of what is now Berkshire Hathaway Energy, before being named a vice chairman overseeing Berkshire's non-insurance businesses in 2018.

  • A Tough Month Hits Stocks Hard but Spares the Real Economy

    For now, despite high inflation, the economy remains robust, with unemployment at a historically low 3.6% and many more job openings than job seekers.

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: (D) Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley

    (D) Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley joins Yahoo Finance’s Aarthi Vignesh to discuss President Biden’s openness to canceling student loan debt, how midterms may affect the debt canceling timeline, and the administration ethics on student loans.

  • Goldman Sachs Gives Bitcoin Another Boost

    The famous bank has just carried out an operation that should change the perception of bitcoin among major investors.

  • Gold Prices Ease Higher Despite Headwinds from a Stronger Dollar

    U.S. Q1 GDP unexpectedly declines but fails to dent the dollar rally

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Earnings Fall as Market Tumult Weighs on Stock Portfolio

    Warren Buffett’s company says its first-quarter earnings declined, hurt by investment losses and weaker results in its insurance-underwriting business.

  • China state planner sets out irregular price-pushing behaviours for coal

    China's state planner warned domestic thermal coal producers and traders on Saturday not to hoard stock or engage in a list of other practices that it said amounted to pushing up prices. Industry players should not make up false information on supply levels and costs that could heat up the market, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) added in its statement. The NDRC said it was setting out what it considered as price-pushing behaviours to maintain market order.

  • Twitter's Employees Aren't Sure They Trust Elon Musk

    A significant portion of Twitter's employee base are not thrilled that they will soon be working for Elon Musk. The announcement that the Tesla CEO had succeeded in his aggressive $44 billion bid to buy Twitter has reportedly upset many employees. Leaked messages on Slack revealed a worker base worried that Musk will gut what moderation exists on the service, which is already heavily criticized for not doing enough to rein in conspiracy theories and hate speech.

  • In fastest booster turnaround, SpaceX launches Starlink mission from Florida

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket kicked off a picture-perfect Florida weekend Friday evening, taking a batch of Starlink satellites to orbit in the process.

  • Dow plunges 900 points, Nasdaq suffers worst month since 2008

    Stocks took steep losses Friday, closing a brutal month with a deep selloff driven largely by falling shares of technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of more than 930 points, a decline of 2.8 percent, on the final trading day of April. The Dow ended April down more than 6…

  • Aaron Rodgers: Does San Francisco want to trade Deebo Samuel to us?

    The Packers had two choices in the first round, but they did not come out of Thursday night with a receiver. Green Bay used the 22nd overall choice on Georgia linebacker Quay Walker and the 28th choice on Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. It left everyone wondering what Aaron Rodgers was thinking after Allen Lazard, [more]

  • Is Becoming a Landlord More Trouble Than It Is Worth?

    Here are six classic challenges facing new landlords that may need to be investigated before entering the residential real estate market. When you vet tenants yourself, you will need to conduct credit and background checks, which can be expensive, but often is a smart idea.

  • Wang Sicong, China's famous scion, erased from social media after questioning Covid-19 drugs and testing

    Wang Sicong, son of Chinese property tycoon Wang Jianlin and an influencer on Weibo with 40 million followers, had his account removed from the social media platform after he openly questioned China's state-sanctioned medicine for treating Covid-19 and the government's mandatory testing policy in Shanghai. Wang's Weibo account was "not viewable" on Wednesday, removed due to a "violation of related laws and regulations", according to a notice published on the platform. The complete removal of his

  • Why Wall Street is staying super bullish on Amazon stock despite crash

    Amazon's stock is still seen as one to own from the big-cap tech sector. Here's why.

  • Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak: A Cautionary Tale About Choosing Your Friends Wisely

    Some Friendships Are Not Worth Fostering When “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” launched, we were fascinated.