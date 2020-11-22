Shareholder structure of Pixium Vision following the capital increase with pre-emptive subscription rights of €7.3 million

(after correction of a technical error reflected in the press releases of 6 and 15 July 2020)

Paris, November 22, 2020 - 07.00 CET - Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641 - ALPIX) (“Pixium Vision” or the “Company”), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients with vision loss to lead more independent lives, hereby gives notice that, on this date, it was informed by Sofinnova Capital VII of a correction to the 15% threshold-crossing declaration it had submitted on 10 July 2020. That declaration was made following the €7.3 million capital increase with pre-emptive subscription rights that Pixium Vision carried out on 8 July 2020, which resulted in the issuance of a total of 14,684,919 new shares at a price of €0.50 (the “Capital Increase”).1

Due to a technical error by Sofinnova Capital VII’s custodian (OST department – Securities transactions) in processing its request, Sofinnova Capital VII’s request to subscribe for 2,600,000 new shares to be issued in connection with the Capital Increase at the subscription price of €0.50, which corresponded to its subscription commitment of €1,300,000, was only partially taken into account. As a result, in connection with the Capital Increase, Sofinnova Capital VII was allotted 1,500,000 new shares, instead of the 2,600,000 new shares it had requested. This error in processing Sofinnova Capital VII’s request had no consequence on the total number of shares the Company created in connection with the Capital Increase, which remained at 14,684,919 new shares. The balance of the shares not subscribed by Sofinnova Capital VII was automatically allotted to other free float subscribers.

The table below presents, to the best of the Company’s knowledge, the distribution of the Company's capital after the Capital Increase of 8 July 2020, and after the correction based on the number of shares actually allotted to Sofinnova Capital VII:

Before completion of the Capital Increase After completion of the Capital Increase

(at 8 July 2020) Theoretical number of shares and voting rights Theoretical % of share capital and voting rights Theoretical number of shares and voting rights Theoretical % of share capital and voting rights Sofinnova Capital VII 4,037,048 14.91% 5,537,048 13.26% Innobio 2,134,094 7.88% 2,134,094 5.11% Bpifrance Participations 1,416,250 5.23% 4,016,250 9.62% Total Bpifrance2 3,550,344 13.11% 6,150,344 14.73% Abingworth Holdings Sàrl 2,086,720 7.71% 2,086,720 5.00% Omnes Capital concert 1,436,794 5.31% 1,436,794 3.44% Bernard Gilly 159.236 0.59% 159.236 0.38% Treasury shares 83.575(1) 0.31% 79.147(2) 0.19% Free float 15,721,685 58.07% 26,311,032 63.00% TOTAL 27,075,402 100% 41,760,321 100%

(1) Non-voting treasury shares held by the Company at 31 May 2020.

(2) Non-voting treasury shares held by the Company at 30 June 2020.

At 31 October 2020, and taking into account the 43,616,338 shares that comprise the share capital at that date, the distribution of Pixium Vision’s share capital is shown below, based on the number of shares actually allotted to Sofinnova Capital VII:

At 31 October 2020 Theoretical number of shares and voting rights Theoretical % of share capital and voting rights Voting rights exercisable in GM % of voting rights exercisable in GM Sofinnova Capital VII 5,537,048 12.69% 5,537,048 12.72% Innobio 2,134,094 4.89% 2,134,094 4.90% Bpifrance Participations 4,016,250 9.21% 4,016,250 9.22% Total Bpifrance (1) 6,150,344 14.10% 6,150,344 14.13% Abingworth Holdings Sàrl 2,086,720 4.78% 2,086,720 4.79% Omnes Capital concert 1,436,794 3.29% 1,436,794 3.30% Bernard Gilly 159,236 0.37% 159,236 0.37% Treasury shares (2) 78,879 0.18% 0 0.00% Free float 28,167,317 64.58% 28,167,317 64.70% TOTAL 43,616,338 100.00% 43,537,459 100.00%

Innobio and Bpifrance Participations do not act in concert. At 31 October 2020

