Shareholders 12% loss in NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) partly attributable to the company's decline in earnings over past three years

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 12% in three years, versus a market return of about 33%. The share price has dropped 12% in three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 17% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, NextGen Healthcare's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 60% each year. In comparison the 4% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in. This positive sentiment is also reflected in the generous P/E ratio of 745.23.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on NextGen Healthcare's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

It's nice to see that NextGen Healthcare shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 7.6% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 1.1% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand NextGen Healthcare better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - NextGen Healthcare has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

