Shareholders 43% loss in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) partly attributable to the company's decline in earnings over past year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 43%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 5.1%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 27% in that time. Even worse, it's down 18% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 8.8% in the same time.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Baidu reported an EPS drop of 56% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 43% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We regret to report that Baidu shareholders are down 43% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.1%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Baidu better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Baidu that you should be aware of before investing here.

