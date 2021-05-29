Shareholders Of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Must Be Happy With Their 140% Total Return

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 117% in five years. It's also up 24% in about a month.

We don't think that 4imprint Group's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, 4imprint Group can boast revenue growth at a rate of 7.6% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. We'd argue this growth has been reflected in the share price which has climbed at a rate of 17% per year over in that time. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at the growth trend. When a growth trend accelerates, be it in revenue or earnings, it can indicate an inflection point for the business, which is can often be an opportunity for investors.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think 4imprint Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered 4imprint Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for 4imprint Group shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 140%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

4imprint Group's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 24%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 19%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand 4imprint Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for 4imprint Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

