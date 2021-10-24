Shareholders in AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example, after five long years the AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) share price is a whole 59% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 19% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

See our latest analysis for AC Immune

With just CHF2,066,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers AC Immune to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, they may be hoping that AC Immune comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There was already a significant chance that they would need more money for business development, and indeed they recently put themselves at the mercy of capital markets and raised equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some AC Immune investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

When it last reported its balance sheet, AC Immune had cash in excess of all liabilities. That's not too bad but management decided to raise capital in any case to shore up the balance sheet since the company is not yet breaking even. With the share price down 10% per year, over 5 years , it seems likely that the additional cash is not out-weighing other issues on investors' minds. You can see in the image below, how AC Immune's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

AC Immune shareholders are up 21% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 10% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that AC Immune is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy and go directly to read the 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett is an American businessman, investor, and CEO […]

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades.

  • The Pre-DWAC Fiasco: Recalling Trump's First Attempt At Running A Public Company

    This week’s news that Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) was merging with Trump Media & Technology Group caught many people by surprise — not the least being those who’ve tracked former President Donald Trump’s highs and lows in the private sector. The notion of having Trump Media & Technology Group on the Nasdaq is particularly intriguing when one considers Trump’s lone attempt to run a publicly listed company. What Happened: On Jun 7, 1995, the real estate mogul’s Trump Hotels & Casino R

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • You Can't Afford to Miss These 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks

    Adding shares to your portfolio in fast-growing businesses is an exciting way to play the stock market. Witnessing these companies boost their revenue and earnings as they steal market share and gain customers in their industries is rewarding for any investor to see. Continue reading to learn why Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI), Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), and Petco (NASDAQ: WOOF) are all solid growth stocks you should consider buying.

  • Trump’s Tech SPAC Could Make Him Billions With Meme-Stock Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s sagging fortune is suddenly poised to get a massive boost from meme-stock mania. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaNews late Wednesday that the former president’s nascent media

  • 7 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • New COVID stimulus checks are coming to some US workers

    The Biden administration is working to get $700 million to workers in hard-hit industries.

  • The joys — and drawbacks — of a living inheritance

    Currently, everyone has a lifetime exemption of $11.7 million that they can gift tax-free. Here’s one of my favorite strategies: Everyone can give up to $15,000 tax-free to anyone under the current (2021) annual gift tax exclusion. This means that a married couple can give their kids, grandkids, and any other individual $30,000 a year ($15,000 per person) completely tax-free.

  • Tom Lee: This 1 key driver puts Bitcoin as high as $168,000 before 2022 (it's not as crazy as you think)

    170% surge by year-end? Here's why and how to buy.

  • First Bitcoin ETF Is Already in Danger of Breaching a Limit on Futures Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Just days after launch, the first U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund risks becoming too popular for its own good. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.The Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (t

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Now 100X a Unicorn Stock

    And for good reason. By 2025, SpaceX could be bigger than the space businesses of Boeing and Lockheed Martin -- combined.

  • 3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    These companies are not only leaders of their respective markets, but also part of markets with permanent staying power.