Shareholders in Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. To wit, the Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) share price managed to fall 63% over five long years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 33%. Even worse, it's down 8.6% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Ainsworth Game Technology moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Arguably, the revenue drop of 13% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Ainsworth Game Technology has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Ainsworth Game Technology will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 6.2% in the twelve months, Ainsworth Game Technology shareholders did even worse, losing 33%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ainsworth Game Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Ainsworth Game Technology has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

