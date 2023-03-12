Shareholders in Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) have lost 50%, as stock drops 13% this past week

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 50% over a half decade. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 46%. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 26% in thirty days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Akoustis Technologies isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Because Akoustis Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, Akoustis Technologies saw its revenue increase by 63% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 8% per year over five years would be considered let down. So you might argue the Akoustis Technologies should get more credit for its rather impressive revenue growth over the period. If that's the case, now might be the smart time to take a close look at it.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Akoustis Technologies shareholders are down 46% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 8.3%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Akoustis Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

We will like Akoustis Technologies better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

