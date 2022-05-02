Shareholders in Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 58%. Because Akoya Biosciences hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 9.7% in the same timeframe.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Akoya Biosciences made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Akoya Biosciences grew its revenue by 29% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 58% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Akoya Biosciences will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Akoya Biosciences shareholders are down 58% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 7.6%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 17%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Akoya Biosciences you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

