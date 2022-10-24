Shareholders in Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) share price slid 40% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 13%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 15% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 38% in the last 90 days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Check out our latest analysis for Alliance Pharma

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Alliance Pharma had to report a 33% decline in EPS over the last year. We note that the 40% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Dive deeper into Alliance Pharma's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Alliance Pharma's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Alliance Pharma shareholders are down 39% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 13%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Alliance Pharma has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Alliance Pharma may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Nichols (LON:NICL) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

    What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? A business that's potentially...

  • MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) shareholders have earned a 33% CAGR over the last three years

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with...

  • China Economy Shows Mixed Recovery

    George Sun, head of global markets for Greater China at BNP Paribas, discusses China's GDP and economic data for third quarter and what the figures mean for the economy. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • U.S. hedge fund Third Point opens Tel Aviv office to scout investments

    Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb is searching for more promising startups and is setting his sights on Israel to find them. Loeb's $14 billion New York-headquartered hedge fund Third Point LLC is opening an office in Tel Aviv on Monday, creating an outpost in a city known for its booming technology sector. For Third Point, one of the hedge fund industry's most successful firms, the Tel Aviv office will become its first international location.

  • After $50 Billion Wipeout, More Pain Ahead for Kakao Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- After a $50 billion wipeout in market value this year, more pain may be in store for investors in Kakao Corp. and its affiliates as the Korean tech group’s monopoly-like status draws a steady stream of criticism.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air P

  • ‘Serious’ Mississippi River Woes Prompt Limits in Key US Port

    (Bloomberg) -- “Serious concerns” over critically low water levels in the Mississippi River system led port authorities to limit vessel drafts near a key export hub, potentially adding a further headache for shippers already contending with delays and skyrocketing costs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK

  • Can Verizon Reconnect With Investors After Hitting a 52-Week Low?

    When we reviewed shares of Verizon Communications back on August 31 when we wrote, "Avoid the long side of VZ as the short and long-term charts are bearish." On Friday shares of VZ sank to a new 52-week low on the heels of missing analyst estimates of Q3 subscribers. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has made new lows for the move down as well and confirms the observation that sellers of VZ have been more aggressive than buyers.

  • 'Pain, angry, sadness': Peace Corps under scrutiny after worker kills woman in Africa

    USA TODAY's exclusive report on the Peace Corps' actions after one of its workers killed a woman has led to calls for change at the agency.

  • Beijing party chief Cai, Xi loyalist, vaults to top rank

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Cai Qi catapulted to the top rung of China's leadership on Sunday, capping a late career rise that overcame a less than ideal stretch as Beijing's Communist Party boss. Cai, 66, was not on everyone's list for the elite Politburo Standing Committee, but he is seen as one of Xi's closest political allies, having worked with him for 20 years in the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang. His leap to the party's top governing body was reminiscent of a jump in 2017 into the Politburo without the typical first stop on the larger Central Committee.

  • Retirees Claiming Social Security and Medicare Are In for Rare Savings Combination in 2023

    Retirees will get a rare (and much needed) treat in 2023 thanks to a combination that some experts say might never happen again: a historically high cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security...

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • This Unstoppable Dividend Growth Stock Is Becoming a Powerful Passive Income Producer

    A falling share price and rising dividend set it up to generate lots of passive income in the coming years.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    The timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average has three amazing bargains capable of delivering triple-digit returns hiding in plain sight.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certainly Buying in Q4

    There's no way to know for sure which stocks Buffett is buying. But these two are probably at the top of his list.

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Healthcare stocks aren't necessarily the dazzling investments that tech companies or other growth-oriented stocks can tend to be. From pharmaceutical medicines to household name brand items, the products these companies make are the ones that people always need and use on a year-round basis. Let's take a look at two top healthcare stocks you can buy now and easily hold onto for the next decade or longer.