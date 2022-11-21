Shareholders in AlzChem Group (ETR:ACT) are in the red if they invested five years ago

AlzChem Group AG (ETR:ACT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 50%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years over which the share price declined, AlzChem Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 32% each year. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 13% compound annual share price fall. The relatively muted share price reaction might be because the market expects the business to turn around.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, AlzChem Group's TSR for the last 5 years was -39%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

AlzChem Group shareholders are down 19% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -18%. Unfortunately, last year's performance is a deterioration of an already poor long term track record, given the loss of 7% per year over the last five years. It will probably take a substantial improvement in the fundamental performance for the company to reverse this trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that AlzChem Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

