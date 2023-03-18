Shareholders in AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 48%. That's well below the market decline of 13%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 42% over three years.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because AngioDynamics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year AngioDynamics saw its revenue grow by 8.1%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 48% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that AngioDynamics shareholders are down 48% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 13%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for AngioDynamics that you should be aware of.

