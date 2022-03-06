Shareholders in Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 88% in just one year. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Angion Biomedica hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 44% in the last three months. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Angion Biomedica isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year Angion Biomedica saw its revenue fall by 9.2%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 88%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

While Angion Biomedica shareholders are down 88% for the year, the market itself is up 4.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 44% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Angion Biomedica has 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Angion Biomedica is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

