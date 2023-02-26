Shareholders in AO World (LON:AO.) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. To wit, the AO World plc (LON:AO.) share price managed to fall 60% over five long years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 40%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for AO World

AO World isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over five years, AO World grew its revenue at 17% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. Unfortunately for shareholders the share price has dropped 10% per year - disappointing considering the growth. This could mean high expectations have been tempered, potentially because investors are looking to the bottom line. If you think the company can keep up its revenue growth, you'd have to consider the possibility that there's an opportunity here.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.3% in the last year, AO World shareholders lost 40%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AO World better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for AO World you should be aware of.

But note: AO World may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Shareholders in BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) are in the red if they invested a year ago

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held BATM Advanced Communications Ltd...

  • We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Shell (LON:SHEL)

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want...

  • Investing in Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) five years ago would have delivered you a 145% gain

    While Spirent Communications plc ( LON:SPT ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 23, 2023 Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Root Inc. 4Q 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to Jodi Baker, Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead. Jodi Baker: Good morning and thank you […]

  • NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 23, 2023 Operator: Good day and welcome to the NetEase 2022 Fourth Quarter and Yearend Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Margaret Shi, IR Director of NetEase. Please go ahead. Margaret Shi: […]

  • NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 23, 2023 Operator: Welcome to NICE conference call discussing Fourth Quarter 2022 Results. And thank you all for holding. Following management’s formal remarks, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, February 23, 2023. I would now like […]

  • 11 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss 11 best energy dividend stocks to invest in. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector, its previous performance, and outlook for this year, and go directly to read 5 Best Energy Dividend Stocks To Invest In. The energy sector in the US remained stable in 2022 due […]

  • Beyond Meat sales slumped because people are eating less fake meat, and the company says it gets why

    Beyond Meat's Q4 sales were down 20.6%, which CEO Ethan Brown attributed to "persistently high inflation" and trading down by consumers.

  • I Have $40,000 to Invest. What's the Most Lucrative Way to Do So?

    If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $40,000: 7 Smart Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best stocks to buy and hold for a lifetime. If you want to see more best stocks to buy and hold for a lifetime, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime. If the investment timeline is greater than 10 years, […]

  • Here's How Much Cash You Should Actually Keep in Your Wallet

    A recent report from the Pew Research Center found that in 2022, 41% of consumers didn't make any purchases using cash. Rather, they relied on a combination of credit cards, debit cards, and payment apps.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Realty Income 20 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Sometimes, when you consider all of the facts, the tortoise actually ends up beating the hare. Here's the proof.

  • Stock Investors: Blame Social Security for Friday's Market Drop

    The stock market's performance in 2022 was terrible, and inflation was largely to blame. Higher prices took more money out of consumers' pockets, forcing them to draw down cash reserves built up during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic and weighing on demand. Recently, though, investors have hoped that inflation would continue to ease, and that optimism prompted a big rally in the stock market to begin 2023.

  • At More Than 10%, Is This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Healthy or Hurting?

    Hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) currently offers an eye-popping dividend yielding more than 10%. The company is battling several headwinds, including rising interest rates and tenant-related financial challenges. Medical Properties Trust recently reported solid fourth-quarter and full-year results.

  • Diamondback Doubles Asset Sales Target to $1B, Reveals More Midland M&A

    The Permian pure play is selling off midstream assets and upstream leasehold that can’t compete for capital in the company’s portfolio, Diamondback Chairman and CEO Travis Stice told investors.

  • Cathie Wood Just Bought a Massive Share In This Company

    Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood significantly upped her company's stake in Coinbase this week. Ark bought 213,519 shares of Coinbase worth about $13 million on Feb. 22 across her company's funds. Coinbase is the seventh biggest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF.

  • Warnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- Wagering on the stock market bounce was always a long shot. Now it looks like a sucker’s bet.Most Read from BloombergSubprime Auto Lender American Car Center Closes for BusinessSpain’s Island Paradise Is Becoming a Nightmare for LocalsWarnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500How Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaMusk's Secret, Secret Master Plan for Tesla Is So ObviousWhile the reemergence of hotter-than-forecast inflation was the pro

  • 3 High-Dividend Stocks That Pay You Monthly

    Owning dividend stocks is a great way to generate passive income. While most companies pay dividends quarterly, a few make monthly dividend payments. Three excellent monthly dividend stocks are AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG).

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now That Are Cash Cows

    With this in mind, three Motley Fool contributors were asked to pick stocks to buy right now that are cash cows. Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): There are many ways in which a company can be deemed a "cash cow."

  • Down 30%, This Elite Dividend Stock Looks Like a Great Buy Right Now

    Shares of American Tower (NYSE: AMT) have gotten shellacked over the past year. The data infrastructure-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) is down about 30% from its peak last year. While American Tower is experiencing some headwinds, the downdraft in its stock price makes it look like a great buy these days.