Shareholders in Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) are in the red if they invested five years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) share price has gained 12% in the last three months. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 36% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Arbuthnot Banking Group moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

We note that the dividend has remained healthy, so that wouldn't really explain the share price drop. While it's not completely obvious why the share price is down, a closer look at the company's history might help explain it.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Arbuthnot Banking Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Arbuthnot Banking Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Arbuthnot Banking Group, it has a TSR of -28% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Arbuthnot Banking Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over the last year. That's including the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arbuthnot Banking Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Arbuthnot Banking Group .

