Shareholders in Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 29% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 33% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Argentex Group actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 4.3% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It looks to us like the market was probably too optimistic around growth three years ago. But it's possible a look at other metrics will be enlightening.

The company has kept revenue pretty healthy over the last three years, so we doubt that explains the falling share price. There doesn't seem to be any clear correlation between the fundamental business metrics and the share price. That could mean that the stock was previously overrated, or it could spell opportunity now.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Argentex Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store?

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Argentex Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Argentex Group shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 29%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Argentex Group shareholders have gained 16% (in total) over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. Before forming an opinion on Argentex Group you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

