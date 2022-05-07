Shareholders in Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 70% in that time. Because Astra Space hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 42% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Astra Space made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Astra Space shareholders are happy with the loss of 70% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.5%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 42% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Astra Space is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

