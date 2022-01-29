Shareholders in Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) are in the red if they invested a year ago

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. It must have been painful to be a Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 88% in that time. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Aterian may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 56% in the last 90 days. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

See our latest analysis for Aterian

Because Aterian made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Aterian saw its revenue grow by 33%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 88%. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

This free interactive report on Aterian's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 9.7% in the last year, Aterian shareholders might be miffed that they lost 88%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 56% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aterian better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Aterian (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course Aterian may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

