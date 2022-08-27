Shareholders in AVITA Medical (ASX:AVH) are in the red if they invested three years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH) share price up 27% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 79% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that AVITA Medical didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, AVITA Medical saw its revenue grow by 43% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 21% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on AVITA Medical's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that AVITA Medical shareholders are down 64% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.2%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AVITA Medical better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with AVITA Medical , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

