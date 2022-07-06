Shareholders in Avon Protection (LON:AVON) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) stock has had a really bad year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 65%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 32% lower than three years ago). More recently, the share price has dropped a further 15% in a month. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 7.4% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Avon Protection saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Avon Protection's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Avon Protection shareholders are down 64% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.5%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Avon Protection better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Avon Protection (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

