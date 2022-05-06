Shareholders in Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 20%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 6.7%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 2.5% in the last three years.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Axalta Coating Systems share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Axalta Coating Systems managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 6.7% in the twelve months, Axalta Coating Systems shareholders did even worse, losing 20%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Axalta Coating Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Axalta Coating Systems you should be aware of.

