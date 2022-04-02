Shareholders in Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) are in the red if they invested three years ago

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 14% in three years, versus a market decline of about 12%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years that the share price fell, Bakkavor Group's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 5.5% each year. This fall in EPS isn't far from the rate of share price decline, which was 5% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time, despite the disappointment. In this case, it seems that the EPS is guiding the share price.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Bakkavor Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Bakkavor Group the TSR over the last 3 years was -4.9%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Bakkavor Group shares, which cost holders 4.1%, including dividends, while the market was up about 6.2%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 1.6% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bakkavor Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Bakkavor Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

We will like Bakkavor Group better if we see some big insider buys.

